Family of Three Commits Suicide in Amberpet

Amberpet, Hyderabad — A tragic incident has occurred in Amberpet, where three members of the same family took their own lives. The deceased have been identified as Rama Raju (55), Madhavi (50), and their son Shashank (24).

Police arrived at the scene to examine the bodies and conduct investigations. It is believed that the family may have been driven to despair due to financial difficulties.

A case has been registered, and authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths.