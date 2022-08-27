Farmers from 25 States arrive in Hyderabad to study agri schemes

Hyderabad: In the backdrop of the agriculture sector, which considered as loss-making profession earlier, has emerged as a profitable profession in a short time under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in Telangana State. The demand to implement the Telangana government's farmers welfare schemes and the development programmes in the farm and allied sectors from the farmers' community was growing in other States in the country.

The entire world of farming community was looking at the Telangana which has brought into force a revolutionary action plan in the agriculture sector in the 75 years India's Independent history. The farming community is showing interest in many development welfare programmes including crop incentive through Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bhima which provides confidence in the farmers' families, 24-hour quality free power and abundant irrigation water supply for two crops through irrigation projects implemented by the Telangana government.

Leaders and representatives of the Farmers' Associations from 25 States arrived in Hyderabad to study and examine the progress in agriculture and irrigation sector at the field level in the State. About 100 farmers from 25 States including Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Punjab, Karnataka and others are participating in this programme. They kick started a field trip to study the development of agriculture and irrigation sector in Telangana state

Speaking to media persons, farmers' association leaders said "we came to Telangana to analyse the programmes being implemented by KCR who is called as the farmer's "Best Friend". The leaders said that they will also demand their State governments to emulate Telangana and adopt similar farmer welfare programmes and agriculture development policies. They felt their States should also have the chief ministers like KCR. It is surprising Telangana farmers are continuing the farming activity as a profitable profession without losses.

Farmer's leader from Uttar Pradesh Himansh said that it is a big revolution that KCR is providing Rs 10,000 per acre Rythu Bandhu assistance and Rs 5 lakh insurance coverage to the farmers family. He commended the CM for providing financial assistance to the families of martyred farmers who sacrificed their lives during the farmers struggle. The Association leaders praised KCR as the 'best Friend' of not only Telangana but also entire country.