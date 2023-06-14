Live
Farmers not safe in KCR’s government, flays Revanth
Highlights
Reacts to the news reports of farmer arrested by police and targets the BRS government on Twitter
Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president and MP A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday slammed the BRS government over in security and harassment to farmers in the State.
Taking to Twitter handle, Revanth said “No action will be taken against miscreants who commit crimes against girls. Drug mafia goes unpunished. No cases against BRS hawks who grab lands but police manhandles and puts the handcuffs to the farmer who turns his blood into sweat and provides food to the people.
