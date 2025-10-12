Fast & Curious: Gen Z Ignites Innovation at Hyderabad’s Auto Expo 2025

Hyderabad, October 2025 : Fast & Curious – The Auto Expo 2025, organized by Student Tribe in India at T-Hub, Hyderabad, Inaugurated by Tollywood actor, Supreme hero Sai Durgha Tej. Its first-of-its-kind Gen Z Auto Expo designed to inspire and engage young enthusiasts, showcasing how cars and creativity intersect with the worlds of technology and film.

Founder and CEO of Student Tribe Sri Charan Lakkaraju said that The Auto Expo is a wonderful initiative that gives students real exposure to career opportunities in the automobile industry,” “It’s great to see young minds interacting directly with experts, understanding industry trends, and discovering where their skills fit in.

Delete Edit





The Expo brings together 2000 + students from 100+ different colleges across Telangana , providing them a unique platform to explore, learn, and engage with the automotive world.









Speaking to media Xenex Amar Said said that, the show is an innovation, energy, and creativity on display. Iconic film cars, including the car used in OG, show how the auto industry plays a role in cinema he added.

Special cars Morris Oxford 1951, Buick 1945, Desoto 1946, Vintage cars from Kaantha movie ,Indians fastest car Audi R8, and the car used in OG (Dodge Kingsway 1955) highlighting automotive history and design in films, Showcased Supercars on display for students and enthusiasts to experience the thrill of high-performance vehicles. Workshops and interactive sessions designed to introduce students to careers in automotive design, engineering, and technology.

The Auto Expo 2025 provided a platform for students, creators, and automobile enthusiasts from multiple colleges to connect, learn, and explore potential career paths in the automotive sector a unique opportunity for Gen Z to combine passion with professional insights.