Fatal End To Love Affair’…Girlfriend’s parents’ lure engg student, murder him

A 20-year-old engineering student was murdered by his girlfriend's parents after they allegedly lured him to their home under the pretext of discussing marriage, due to their opposition to the relationship. The killing incident took place at the girlfriend's residence in Beeramguda, under the Ameenpur police station limits in the Sangareddy district.

The deceased was identified as Jyothi Sravan Sai, a second year B Tech student at St Peter College in Maisammaguda, residing in a room in Qutubullapur. According to police, Sai was in a long-standing relationship with a 19-year-old girl named Sreeja since their 10th standard. Sreeja's family members were aware of the affair and had repeatedly warned Sai to end it.

However, the girl's parents, angry that their concerns were ignored, called Sai home, promising to discuss marriage. “The family reportedly lured Sai under the pretext of resolving the matter. Upon his arrival, they allegedly attacked him with bats and scissors, inflicting severe injuries. He was rushed to the hospital by the girl’s relatives, who then fled the scene, but Sai succumbed to his injuries,” said a senior police officer. The body was later shifted to the Patancheru Government Hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered and an investigation has been launched into the incident.

After conducting the post-mortem, the body was handed over to Sai's family in Qutubullapur. Police said there was no caste discrimination in this murder. The police are taking steps to arrest the girl's parents and relatives. The police are also collecting CCTV footage and witness statements.