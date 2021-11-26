Feemonk to promote entrepreneurship

Hyderabad: Feemonk is one among 11 start-ups that has been selected for funding from the T- Hub. It was established by the Telangana Government in order to promote entrepreneurship.

The 11 start-ups are from various sectors like real estate, SaaS, e-commerce, healthcare, education, logistics and IoT (Internet f Things). The selected start-ups will be provided a platform to invest in learning, mentorship and evaluation for 90 days. They will also be taught about their investor better and connect with other start-ups, advisers, partners and the well-networked T-Hub ecosystem. Under the third edition of its funding programme 'T-Angel', the start-ups will have dedicated mentors, funding avenues, investor networking and learning sessions. Weedeo, PropertyAdviser.in, Feemonk, Ucchvas Technologies, Ginzer Technologies, TriDE Mobility, Gravton, Roligt Foods, Huemn, PayNet Systems and Swap Dietetics are been shortlisted from 68 applications received from across the country.

T-Hub CEO Srinivas Rao Mahankali said that "the T-Angel is designed for entities looking to grow rapidly. It essentially provides a framework for a current state assessment of the entity. It helps identify and build a strong value proposition for the start-up and accelerate their growth journey through access to funding resources and mentors". The second cohort of the programme successfully graduated collectively raising Rs 4 crore from five investors based in India and US, he added.