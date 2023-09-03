Feisty Kiran fills women with confidence, positive approach towards life

Hyderabad: With her inspiring words, former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry and first woman IPS officer Kiran Bedi filled women with confidence at an event held here on Saturday. She brought cheers amongst the female participants with her highly positive approach towards life, particularly as a woman who set a benchmark as a women police officer.

Delivering her inaugural keynote address at the T-Hub on the 2nd day of Conclave which is being organised by Global Woman Foundation in collaboration with TS Police Academy, Young Indians and The Hans India, Kiran felt that the empowered woman is the one who is not only ‘self-reliant’ but also ‘serves others’.

“Behind every successful woman is she herself. Greatness is not measured by what a man or woman accomplishes, but the opposition he or she has overcome to reach their goals,” said Bedi. She further explained that a successful woman will always have opposition from different quarters. “Rather than complaining that they are facing opposition, face it, as a brave woman or successful woman always has opposition. I had enough of opposition which tested my mettle, conviction and determination, my devotion, my focus and concentration,” she said, while explaining through the powerpoint presentation.

The Magsaysay Awardee who is now completely engaged with her NGOs India Vision Foundation and Navjyoti India Foundation, explained how she stood strong against different kinds of elements during her career as an IPS officer and never succumbed to force of any kind.

“I was willing to go anywhere and was not afraid of anything and remained fearless. The real challenge came from home, as I had an ailing child but thanks to the mother who took care of the child,” she said.

The first lady IPS officer of erstwhile AP, Aruna Bahuguna her welcome address described Kiran Bedi as the role model for women and found her to be an inspiration. “When she went for an interview she was asked to choose any other service but not IPS in 1972. And in 1979 even when I faced similar situation, my answer was, when Kiran Bedi can do it, why can’t I ?” she said.

According to organisers, the 3-day conclave is the first of its kind flagship initiative of the Global Woman Foundation with the aim to bring together women achievers from different fields and build the next generation of women leaders. The program is designed and curated by professors of ToP Business Schools and industry experts aims to bring together outstanding women from diverse backgrounds, including businesswomen, women from civil society, bureaucrats and academia.