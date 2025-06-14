Fernandez Hospital opens new outpatient clinic in Bogulkunta

Hyderabad: In a move to broaden available, women-focused healthcare, Fernandez Hospital has opened its latest addition — the Fernandez Outpatient Clinic at Bogulkunta.

The new addition houses specialist outpatient facilities in one convenient location without sacrificing quality. The Gynaecology department offers specialised consultations and high-tech ultrasonography-guided interventions for ailments such as PCOD, fibroids, infertility, cutting down on stay in hospitals and medical expenses. The facility also provides Neonatology and Paediatric services, with newborn and child consultations, growth monitoring, and a centralised vaccination service complete with immunisation schedules guided by experts.