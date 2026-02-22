Ferrari car crashes into vehicles in Jubilee Hills, no casualties

A serious road accident occurred on Jubilee Hills Road No. 45 in Hyderabad involving a speeding Ferrari. The luxury car collided with an electric pole in the median and then crashed into an oncoming vehicle.

Subsequently, another car collided with the first, resulting in damage to three vehicles. The front of the Ferrari was crushed in the collision. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The incident caused traffic congestion on the road, which was subsequently managed by police. A case has been registered, and investigations are ongoing.