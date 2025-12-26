Festive crowds flock to Nehru Zoological Park on Christmas

Hyderabad: On Christmas Day, the Hyderabad Nehru Zoological Park recorded 23,440 visitors on Thursday. As seen in previous years, an even larger crowd showed interest in visiting the zoo this year.

According to zoo authorities, the zoo management deputed all the officers on duty at different locations for the smooth and peaceful functioning, adequate drinking water units has been arranged, additional security guards has been deputed at various points for guiding the visitors, extra booking counters has been opened and zoo volunteers has been deputed to help the visitors in booking the tickets, said J Vasantha, curator, Nehru Zoological Park. The curator said, “To keep the premises clean additional staff has been deputed to remove the disposable waste as soon as possible. Animal keepers’ talk show and snake’s awareness show conducted to create awareness among the visitors on wildlife.”

Vasantha expressed gratitude to all visitors for choosing Nehru Zoological Park as their holiday destination. The zoo has been attracting growing crowds by introducing new species, including zebras, meerkats, serval cats, barasinghas, white swans, and others, brought in through animal exchange programs with zoos across the country. Currently, Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad is home to 199 species of wild animals from different countries, offering visitors a unique and diverse wildlife experience.