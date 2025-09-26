  • Menu
Festive Flavours Come Alive at Novotel Hyderabad Airport

Festive Flavours Come Alive at Novotel Hyderabad Airport
Novotel Hyderabad Airport ushered in the festive season with its much-loved Cake Mixing and Grape Stomping ritual, turning the hotel atrium into a hub of laughter, music, and aromatic delights. Guests joined chefs in blending nuts, dried fruits, and spices, creating the base for signature Christmas cakes, while local folk melodies added a rhythmic charm.

The Sunday Brunch showcased Hyderabad and Telangana classics alongside global specialties, bridging local roots with cosmopolitan tastes. General Manager Sukhbir Singh highlighted the event as a nostalgic celebration of memories, while chefs infused each dish with festive spirit, uniting tradition, flavour, and joyous camaraderie.

