Festive spirit sparks Christmas cake rush across city bakeries

Hyderabad: As December settles over the city, Hyderabad is embracing the festive spirit through the unmistakable aroma of seasonal baking. Across the city, bakeries are witnessing a significant rush, with customers forming long queues for classic Christmas treats that have become synonymous with the season.

Plum cakes remain the undisputed star of the festivities. Rich, dark and steeped in tradition, these cakes have dominated bakery shelves since the first week of December. Many establishments report that production has doubled compared to non-festive months to keep up with advance orders for loaves, slices, and customised versions. Alongside the classic plum cake, there is a growing appetite for rum balls, ginger cookies, fruit biscuits, and festive breads, reflecting the city’s evolving palate.

Both heritage bakeries and modern outlets are feeling the seasonal pressure. Small neighbourhood shops are commencing work at dawn, while larger establishments have extended their operating hours to accommodate the surge in customers.

Home bakers have also emerged as vital players in the festive economy, catering to a loyal clientele that seeks handmade, preservative-free treats. Social media platforms are currently buzzing with festive menus, booking deadlines, and "sold out" notices.

The demand is not confined to specific areas but has become a shared cultural experience embraced by all communities. Offices are placing bulk orders for corporate celebrations, schools are hosting gatherings and families are exchanging cakes as tokens of goodwill. For many Hyderabadis, purchasing a Christmas cake has become as essential a ritual as decorating the tree.

Bakers emphasise that the season is driven by sentiment rather than just sales. Many use inherited recipes and techniques perfected over decades to evoke nostalgia. Despite the rising costs of ingredients and labour pressures, the focus remains on maintaining consistency and quality.

As December 25 approaches, the rush shows no signs of slowing, with ovens staying warm late into the night to ensure the city celebrates Christmas in the sweetest possible way.