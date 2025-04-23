FGG outraged over BRS’ diktat to city corporators

Hyderabad: The Forum for Good Governance (FGG) on Tuesday demanded action against the BRS party for refraining their corporators from canvassing their vote in the Council election under Hyderabad Local Authorities constituency (LAC).

The FGG president M Padmanabha Reddy said that asking the corporators not to cast their vote attracts offence under Section 123 of the RP Act and Section 169 of BNS. The FGG president said that Election Commission of India was taking numerous steps to improve the polling percentage.

The Civil Society Organisations in Telangana at the time of elections were organising as ‘Election Watch’ and taking up campaign for all citizens to exercise their voting right.

The Supreme Court ordered the ECI to include NOTA to improve the polling percentage and to allow negative voting. The entire exercise of the Election Commission of India, Supreme Court and Civil Societies was to see that all voters should exercise their Right to Vote.

Padmanabha Reddy said that citizens of Hyderabad have elected their Corporators, MLAs and MPs by exercising their adult franchises. When it comes to electing an MLC by Corporators of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, the BRS party is directing its Corporators not to participate in elections.

The party has warned the Corporators of serious action if any Corporator participates and votes in elections. This act of the BRS party violates Section 123 of RP Act and again, as per Section 169 of BNS 2023 a person has an electoral right to vote at an election.

Directing the party Corporators not to go for voting violates the Right to Vote. Forum for Good Governance requests Election Commission of India to take suitable action in this matter, the FGG president said.