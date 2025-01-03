Fire at Hyderabad’s Jeedimetla Industrial Area Sparks Panic

A fire broke out early Friday morning at a warehouse belonging to Rishik Chemicals in the Jeedimetla Industrial Area near Medchal-Doolapally. The incident caused panic among residents and workers in the vicinity as thick smoke and flames engulfed the area. The fire, which started in the early hours, rapidly spread through the warehouse, sending dense smoke into the air and prompting immediate evacuations. Nearby residents and workers fled the area as smoke intensified.

Emergency response teams, including firefighters, arrived promptly at the site and began efforts to control the fire. Crews have been working for several hours to prevent the flames from spreading to adjacent buildings. The scale of the fire has posed significant challenges, requiring extensive resources to manage.

Authorities have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire, which remains unknown at this stage. No injuries or fatalities have been reported so far, but the warehouse has suffered extensive damage.

Local police and fire officials have sealed off the affected area to ensure public safety. Residents have been advised to avoid the vicinity and take precautions against the smoke.