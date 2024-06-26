  • Menu
Fire breaks out at a building in Jubilee Hills, lucky escape for staff

Fire breaks out at a building in Jubilee Hills, lucky escape for staff
Hyderabad: A huge fire broke out on Tuesday in a building housing a software company in Journalists Colony of Jubilee Hills. The accident occurred when the building owners set up a storeroom and dumped combustible waste material in the parking lot against the rules.

Following the fire, the entire building was full of smoke and all the employees ran out, while some fell ill due to suffocation. On receiving the information, firemen reached the spot and extinguished the fire.

According to a Film Nagar fire officer, at around 1.30 pm, a call was received that there was a fire in the IVY Building in Journalist Colony. They reportedly reached the scene within five minutes of receiving the information.

Chandrasekhar Babu, a fire officer said, “The first six floors of the 16-storey building that was affected by the accident are being used for parking.

There was a fire on the 10th and 11th floors. The owners dumped a lot of combustible waste material on the fourth floor. The fire spread to the building immediately. No one was injured. The loss of life was avoided by coming out.”

