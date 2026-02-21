Fire breaks out at a shop in KPHB in Hyderabad

A fire broke out suddenly in a shop on the ground floor of Padmavati Plaza Centre under KPHB Police Station jurisdiction. Police believe the incident was caused by a short circuit. Firefighters arrived promptly and managed to bring the blaze under control.

Fortunately, the shop was empty at the time, so there were no casualties. The fire damaged mobile phones and electronic devices stored inside.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the cause of the fire