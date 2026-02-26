Fire breaks out at a Shopping Mall in Jubilee Hills

A major fire broke out at Mangalaguri Shopping Mall on Jubilee Hills Road No. 36. Firefighters quickly responded to the incident and managed to control the blaze with the assistance of three fire engines.

The fire resulted in the complete destruction of clothes and furniture inside the shopping mall. The incident occurred while welding work was being carried out in the building. Fortunately, four people present at the time were able to escape unharmed.

The fire caused significant traffic congestion in the Jubilee Hills area, disrupting movement in the locality.