  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Fire Breaks Out at Balaji Ghee Store in Ameerpet; No Casualties Reported

Fire Breaks Out at Balaji Ghee Store in Ameerpet; No Casualties Reported
x

Fire Breaks Out at Balaji Ghee Store in Ameerpet; No Casualties Reported

Highlights

A fire broke out at the Balaji Ghee store near Metro Pillar Number 1444 in Ameerpet on Wednesday night.

A fire broke out at a store in Ameerpet on Wednesday night in a ghee store. However, no casualties have been reported.

Reports say the fire began around midnight at the Balaji Ghee store near Metro Pillar Number 1444.

Firefighters were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. They brought the fire under control after striving hard for almost 2 hours.

Officials said the fire might have started due to a short circuit. However, the exact cause is still being investigated.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick