Live
- Rajat Patidar Scores Quick 125 in Duleep Trophy 2025 Quarterfinal Against North East Zone
- iPhone 17 Series Launch on September 9: Models, Features, Colours & Camera Leaks
- FIH confirms, Pakistan men's team to make Pro League debut in 2025-26 season
- Flood fury: Army deploys helicopters to evacuate people; 1,211 evacuated
- Karan Johar on Filmfare Awards returning to Gujarat: 'The experience was so embracing & emotional'
- Eco-Friendly Ganpati Visarjan 2025: How Green Idols Return to Nature After Immersion
- Andhra Pradesh CM Reviews Family Benefit Monitoring System
- Karnataka to roll out Digital Water Stack for scientific water resource management
- Tanikella Bharani releases ‘Hara Hara Shankara’ song from ‘Mutton Soup’
- Flood fury: Army deploys helicopters to evacuate people; 1,211 evacuated
Fire Breaks Out at Balaji Ghee Store in Ameerpet; No Casualties Reported
Highlights
A fire broke out at the Balaji Ghee store near Metro Pillar Number 1444 in Ameerpet on Wednesday night.
A fire broke out at a store in Ameerpet on Wednesday night in a ghee store. However, no casualties have been reported.
Reports say the fire began around midnight at the Balaji Ghee store near Metro Pillar Number 1444.
Firefighters were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. They brought the fire under control after striving hard for almost 2 hours.
Officials said the fire might have started due to a short circuit. However, the exact cause is still being investigated.
Next Story