Fire Breaks Out at Balaji Ghee Store in Ameerpet; No Casualties Reported

A fire broke out at a store in Ameerpet on Wednesday night in a ghee store. However, no casualties have been reported.

Reports say the fire began around midnight at the Balaji Ghee store near Metro Pillar Number 1444.

Firefighters were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. They brought the fire under control after striving hard for almost 2 hours.

Officials said the fire might have started due to a short circuit. However, the exact cause is still being investigated.