Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at Deccan Nightware Sports shop in Ramgopalpet, no casualties

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at Deccan Nightware Sports Shop at Nallagutta under Ramgopalpet Police station limits in Hyderabad. However, it is reported there was no casualties reported.



Meanwhile, the fire brigade has attended the rescue operations and making efforts to bring the fires under control.



Meanwhile, six people trapped on top of the building while the firefighters are trying to bring down. The accident took place between 10-10.30 am on Thursday.

Due to the spread of smoke, the firemen were facing troubles in reaching the top floors to carryout rescue operations.