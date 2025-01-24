Fire Breaks Out at Tiffin Centre in Bachupally Due to Suspected LPG Leak

A fire broke out at a tiffin centre in the Nizampet area of Bachupally on Friday, possibly caused by an LPG leak. Fortunately, no one was injured.

At the time, there were a few people inside the eatery who noticed the smoke and fire, and quickly alerted the authorities. Firefighters responded promptly, extinguishing the flames and safely relocating the LPG cylinders.

The incident caused traffic congestion in the area. The Bachupally police are currently investigating the matter.