Fire Breaks Out at Tiffin Centre in Bachupally Due to Suspected LPG Leak

Highlights

A fire triggered by a suspected LPG leak broke out at a tiffin centre in Bachupally's Nizampet area on Friday. Thankfully, no injuries were reported. Firefighters quickly contained the blaze and moved LPG cylinders to safety. Local police are investigating the cause.

A fire broke out at a tiffin centre in the Nizampet area of Bachupally on Friday, possibly caused by an LPG leak. Fortunately, no one was injured.

At the time, there were a few people inside the eatery who noticed the smoke and fire, and quickly alerted the authorities. Firefighters responded promptly, extinguishing the flames and safely relocating the LPG cylinders.

The incident caused traffic congestion in the area. The Bachupally police are currently investigating the matter.

