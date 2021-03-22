Top
Fire engulfs jewellery shop in Hyderabad, no casualties

A massive fire broke out in an imitation jewellery shop near Yousufain Dargah in Nampally here on Monday.
A massive fire broke out in an imitation jewellery shop near Yousufain Dargah in Nampally here on Monday. 

Highlights

A massive fire broke out in an imitation jewellery shop near Yousufain Dargah in Nampally here on Monday.

However, no casualties have been reported, but property worth several lakhs has been damaged.

A short circuit is said to have cause the fire in the shop. The incident occurred when the shop was closed. The locals who noticed fire and smoke in the shop immediately alerted the police and the fire department.

Two fire tender vehicles rushed to the spot and struggle for an hour to put out the fire. The worth of the property damaged is yet to be estimated. A case has been registered by the police.

