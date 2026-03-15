Firebrand Jagga Reddy promises to reveal his inner thoughts on July 30

Hyderabad: TPCC Working President T Jagga Reddy, known for his fiery political style, has announced that he will reveal what is on his mind on July 30, urging the public and media to wait patiently for the disclosure.

Jagga Reddy, who has a history of challenging political rivals and rival parties, has now made it clear that he intends to break this silence on the specified date.

A news report circulating widely on social media on Saturday suggested that Jagga Reddy would share his innermost thoughts on July 30. Reporters sought clarification from him about the report, asking for details on what exactly he plans to announce. Responding cryptically, Jagga Reddy said, “I myself will only know the details on July 30; that is when I will reveal what is on my mind.”

Known for his fiery rhetoric and ability to stir intense political debates, Jagga Reddy’s statement has already sparked speculation across political circles. Questions abound about what issues he will raise and the potential impact of his announcements, making July 30 a date to watch out for closely in Telangana politics.