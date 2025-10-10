Live
- Indoor plants that naturally purify air and refresh your home
- Philippine President orders evacuation after powerful earthquake strikes southern part
- K'taka Minister downplays CM's Oct 13 dinner meet; says nothing special
- First Cold Morning of the Season in Hyderabad, Temperatures Drop to 17–19°C
- Fake ‘Sora’ Apps Flood App Store as OpenAI’s Video Generator Breaks Download Records
- Zero appeals for addition/deletion of names from final Bihar electoral roll, says ECI
- Around 95 pc of total market borrowing target of Bengal govt for 2025-26 to be exhausted in December
- Telangana BJP’s election committee meets to decide candidate for Jubilee Hills bypoll
- Dengue Positivity Varies Sharply Across Indian States, Finds PharmEasy Analysis
- Sabarimala gold row: Kerala HC asks criminal case to be filed, cites 475 gm gold missing
First Cold Morning of the Season in Hyderabad, Temperatures Drop to 17–19°C
Hyderabad experiences its first cold morning of the season with temperatures between 17°C and 19°C.
As per Telangana Weatherman X post, Hyderabad experienced the first cold morning of this season today.
The University of Hyderabad recorded a temperature of 18.4°C, while BHEL recorded 19.8°C.
Nearby districts like Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Adilabad, and Asifabad also felt the chill. The temperatures in the district registered between 17°C and 19°C.
According to the Telangana Weatherman, people can expect more cool mornings in the coming two to three days.
After October 14, rainy weather is likely to return to the state.
FIRST COLD MORNING of this season for Hyderabad with University of Hyderabad recorded 18.4°C and BHEL recorded 19.8°C— Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) October 10, 2025
Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Adilabad, Asifabad recorded 17-19°C this morning
More COLD MORNINGS ahead in next 2-3days before RAINS TO RESTART…