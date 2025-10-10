First Cold Morning of the Season in Hyderabad, Temperatures Drop to 17–19°C

As per Telangana Weatherman X post, Hyderabad experienced the first cold morning of this season today.

The University of Hyderabad recorded a temperature of 18.4°C, while BHEL recorded 19.8°C.

Nearby districts like Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Adilabad, and Asifabad also felt the chill. The temperatures in the district registered between 17°C and 19°C.

According to the Telangana Weatherman, people can expect more cool mornings in the coming two to three days.

After October 14, rainy weather is likely to return to the state.

