Five Killed in Nampally Furniture Shop Fire

A devastating fire at a furniture shop in Nampally has claimed the lives of five people, including two children, after a prolonged 22-hour rescue operation.

The fire broke out on Saturday afternoon and trapped five individuals in the cellar of the building. Despite extensive efforts by fire and rescue teams, all five victims were found dead after the blaze was brought under control. The deceased have been identified as Habib, Imtiaz, Bibi (also referred to as Baby), and two children, Praneeth and Akhil.

The bodies were recovered in an unrecognisable condition and shifted to the Osmania Hospital mortuary. Authorities said the bodies would be handed over to the families after DNA tests are completed.

Fire Services Director General Vikram Singh said a criminal case would be registered against the building owner and the furniture shop operators. He stated that the cellar, which is meant to be used for parking, was being used illegally to store mattress manufacturing materials and rexine. He also confirmed that a family had been living in the cellar, in clear violation of safety regulations.

Officials have warned that strict action will be taken against those responsible for the misuse of the premises, as the incident has raised serious concerns about fire safety and regulatory enforcement in commercial buildings.