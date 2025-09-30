Flood victims stare at host of illnesses as slush, stink linger

Hyderabad: The recent heavy rains has resulted in flooding across various parts of the city, potentially leading to seasonal illnesses for people residing in these affected areas. The spread of slush, sludge, mud, garbage, and water hyacinth has particularly impacted areas near the Musi River.

Last week, the city was battered by heavy rains, causing chaos with overflowing water bodies, nala flooding, and inundating numerous low-lying areas, with water seeping into homes near the Musi river. Though the rains have now taken pause, there is no respite to the citizens. Apart from losing households, belongings and even vehicles, they are now confronted with health problems.

It has been observed that even as the water level has decreased in flood-affected areas, the slush, slits, mud, garbage and water hyacinth have spread over the areas and the household items which are washed away and were damaged are collected and thrown at a corner, causing the breeding of mosquitoes.

Citizens residing in flood-affected areas like Langar Houz, Asadbaba Nagar, Kishanbagh, Jiyaguda, Puranapul, Chaderghat, Malakpet, Golnaka areas and other colonies in Secunderabad, LB Nagar, Hayath Nagar, Uppal, and Vanasthalipuram areas. Inundated water was not just water it was mixed with sewerage, garbage and water hyacinth, which can breed vector borne diseases. This water when it comes into contact with a source of water for human use, is unsafe for drinking and also for external use.

Mohammed Sohail, a resident of Moosa Nagar near Musi river said that his house was filled with piles of garbage like – clothes, plastic, branches, and was spread with mud and sludge. “The heavy flow of water damaged the household and belongings. Entire house was filled with mud and overflow of sewage in the area has formed a foul smell and several residents are suffering from viral diseases.”

The dwellers complain that there are no proper clothes, bedsheets and other commodities. “Now after being 2 days in water, we are suffering from cold, cough and fever, etc. and also skin allergies. We are taking basic medicines and pain killers etc.,” said Maheshwari, a resident of Padma Nagar.

The residents say the authorities are conducting medical checkups in areas and providing medicines to the victims. GHMC, a group of youngsters, NGOs and others are supplying food, essentials to affected families. The medical department, NGOs, UPHC doctors also started medical checkup and providing medicines to the flood-victims.

Moreover, the GHMC initiated a clean-up in flood-affected areas. They are taking up cleaning, desilting and sanitation works in the affected areas. An officer at GHMC said that as part of a cleaning drive, roads, inner lanes and bastis being cleared of mud and debris, pump sets were deployed to remove stagnant water in low-lying areas. Apart from it, desilting of drains and silt removal from Musi river side habitations are in progress.

Additionally, to prevent vector-borne diseases, the sanitation wing is spraying and bleaching on roads. “Our workers are also spraying disinfectants to prevent an outbreak of diseases,” he added.

Over 1,400 victims from the Musi flood-affected have been shifted to 10 temporary shelters in schools and community halls which have been converted to rehabilitation centers.