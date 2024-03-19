Live
Food delivery boy’s organs turn life savers to others
Hyderabad: A deceased food delivery boy’s organs have given a lease of life to patients, suffering from chronic ailments like liver and kidney.
The recent death of 19-year old food delivery boy Biswal Prabhas from Rajendranagar in Rangareddy district saved the lives of others after organs of the deceased were donated to the patients suffering from life-threatening ailments.
“On March 14 Biswal Prabhas met with a terrible accident while delivering food.
He was immediately admitted at Continental Hospitals. As he suffered severe brain injuries the lead doctors declared him brain dead. During this challenging time, jeevandan trained coordinators at Continental Hospitals approached the parents of Biswas. Despite the deep grief of losing their son, the parents agreed to donate his organs, including his liver,” informed doctors of the Continental hospital.
On March 18, a team of doctors successfully performed the liver transplant and also kidney transplant. The successful transplants have given a new lease of life to other individuals.