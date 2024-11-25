Live
- iPhone production reaches $10 bn in India in April-Oct, creates 1.75 lakh direct jobs in 4 years
- Australian govt orders national review into school bullying
- Isro's Busy End to 2024: Key Space Missions, Including Spadex and Proba-3, Planned for December
- Rajaka Udyoga Sangam new committee elected
- Astronauts Stuck in Space: Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore's Mission Extended Until February 2025
- 'Muslims don't vote for JD(U)', says Union Minister Lalan Singh
- St. Joseph’s organises literary fest
- Indian GenAI startups see 6 times surge in funding in Q2
- Revanth is a liar: Errabelli
- Big B pens heartfelt note for Abhishek’s work in latest film: You are Arjun Sen
Just In
Food Poisoning in Hyderabad: Three Fall Ill After Eating Biryani from Aroma Restaurant
Three friends in Hyderabad fell ill after eating biryani and grilled chicken from Aroma Restaurant.
There are growing concerns about food safety in Hyderabad, and a new case of food poisoning has been reported in Ranga Reddy District.
Three friends became very sick after eating biryani and grilled chicken from Aroma Restaurant.
Soon after eating, they started feeling very unwell with symptoms like vomiting, diarrhea, and nausea.
These are common signs of food poisoning, which happens when food is contaminated with harmful germs or toxins.
Their condition got worse quickly, so they went to the hospital, where doctors confirmed it was food poisoning.
The victims have filed a complaint with the Food Safety authorities. They are demanding action against Aroma Restaurant and the food delivery app.
They claimed the food was of poor quality, which caused their illness. The group had ordered the food through an online app from Aroma Restaurant on November 20.
An investigation is currently taking place regarding the food poisoning incident.
This event has brought attention to the ongoing concerns about food safety in Hyderabad. A similar incident occurred in late October, when a 29-year-old woman tragically died after consuming momos from a roadside vendor in Nandi Nagar, Banjara Hills.
In addition to her, more than 50 other people who ate at the same stall also fell ill.
As a result of these incidents, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has started a citywide crackdown.
The focus of this crackdown is to address and eliminate unsafe food practices in Hyderabad, ensuring that food sold to the public meets safety and hygiene standards.