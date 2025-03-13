Food safety officials inspect mangoes at Mozamjahi mkt

Hyderabad: As the season of mangoes approaches, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s food safety wing officials launched a special drive at Mozamjahi Market on Wednesday. Their goal was to ensure that fruit vendors are not using prohibited carbide for ripening their produce.

The officers conducted a thorough inspection of several establishments, including Balaji Fruit Merchant, Kashmir Fruit House, NSB Fruit House, Medina Fruit House, and Crispy Fruit House, all located in MJ Market. This special initiative involved the collaboration of GHMC food safety officers, designated officials, food safety vehicles, lab technicians, the assistant food controller, and a police task force team.

Following the inspections, fruit traders in Mozamjahi Market were informed that the use of carbide is strictly prohibited. They must adhere to the guidelines set forth by the Telangana Food Safety Commissioner regarding fruit ripening. Only approved substances should be utilised for this process. Additionally, it was emphasised that all ripening methods must comply with the Food Safety and Standards Act of 2006.