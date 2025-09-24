Live
Food safety violations abound at Pizza Hut, Domino’s and other outlets
Hyderabad: A task force from the Telangana State Food Safety Department conducted a state-wide inspection drive of 55 pizza outlets, uncovering multiple food safety violations. The inspections covered 18 Pizza Hut outlets, 16 Domino’s Pizza outlets, and 21 other local pizzerias and bakeries. The task force, which included Gazetted Food Inspectors and Food Safety Officers, covered both the GHMC area and all districts of Telangana.
At the Pizza Hut outlets, which are managed by Devyani International Ltd and Sapphire Foods India, violations in the GHMC area included licence and jurisdiction mismatches, improper segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian items, and uncalibrated equipment. In Hanamkonda, officials found unclean machinery, while in Warangal, medical certificates were issued to staff without proper examination. Other breaches were noted in Nizamabad and Nalgonda, where licences were not displayed, freezers were not maintained at the correct temperature, and dustbins were left uncovered.