  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Food Safety Violations Found in Pizza Hut, Dominos & Local Pizzerias Across GHMC Areas

Food Safety Violations Found in Pizza Hut, Dominos & Local Pizzerias Across GHMC Areas
x

Food Safety Violations Found in Pizza Hut, Dominos & Local Pizzerias Across GHMC Areas

Highlights

Statewide inspections of 55 pizza outlets in GHMC areas reveal multiple violations, including unclean equipment, expired licenses, and improper food handling at Pizza Hut, Dominos, and local pizzerias. FBOs are ordered to fix issues immediately.

The Commissioner of Food Safety conducted inspections at 55 pizza outlets in GHMC areas and nearby districts. These included:

  • 18 Pizza Hut outlets
  • 16 Dominos outlets
  • 21 other local pizzerias and bakeries

Pizza Hut

Many Pizza Hut outlets (managed by Devyani International Ltd and Sapphire Foods India) had problems like:

  • License issues or wrong jurisdiction
  • Veg and non-veg stored together
  • Equipment not properly calibrated

Other specific issues:

  • Hanamkonda: dirty machinery and equipment
  • Warangal: medical certificates given without proper checkups
  • Nizamabad: license not displayed, freezer temperature not maintained, cleaning log missing
  • Nalgonda: license not displayed, dustbins without lids, sauce bottles without “use by” date

Dominos

Dominos outlets (managed by Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd) also had violations:

  • License not displayed in many outlets

Other issues:

  • Nizamabad: expired license, pest control overdue, gloves/masks not used, no calibration or medical records
  • Hanumakonda: dirty machinery, no records, pest control not updated, no medical records for new staff
  • Warangal: staff not wearing gloves/masks, medical certificates given without checks
  • Mahabubnagar: veg/non-veg not separated, no medical records, handlers not wearing gloves

Other Local Eateries

  • Pizza Paradise & Master V Bakers (Hyderabad): license not displayed, no medical certificates, overused oil, unlabelled food items, rusty ovens, open kitchen without insect-proof mesh
  • Pizza Korner (Medak): uncovered vegetables, overused oil discarded, no pest control or medical records
  • La Pinoz Pizza (Kokapet/Narsingi): machinery cleaning not done properly, unsafe food discarded

The Commissioner of Food Safety said that food samples were collected and all outlets were ordered to fix these problems immediately.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick