Food Safety Violations Found in Pizza Hut, Dominos & Local Pizzerias Across GHMC Areas

The Commissioner of Food Safety conducted inspections at 55 pizza outlets in GHMC areas and nearby districts. These included:

18 Pizza Hut outlets

16 Dominos outlets

21 other local pizzerias and bakeries

Pizza Hut

Many Pizza Hut outlets (managed by Devyani International Ltd and Sapphire Foods India) had problems like:

License issues or wrong jurisdiction

Veg and non-veg stored together

Equipment not properly calibrated

Other specific issues:

Hanamkonda: dirty machinery and equipment

Warangal: medical certificates given without proper checkups

Nizamabad: license not displayed, freezer temperature not maintained, cleaning log missing

Nalgonda: license not displayed, dustbins without lids, sauce bottles without “use by” date

Dominos

Dominos outlets (managed by Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd) also had violations:

License not displayed in many outlets

Other issues:

Nizamabad: expired license, pest control overdue, gloves/masks not used, no calibration or medical records

Hanumakonda: dirty machinery, no records, pest control not updated, no medical records for new staff

Warangal: staff not wearing gloves/masks, medical certificates given without checks

Mahabubnagar: veg/non-veg not separated, no medical records, handlers not wearing gloves

Other Local Eateries

Pizza Paradise & Master V Bakers (Hyderabad): license not displayed, no medical certificates, overused oil, unlabelled food items, rusty ovens, open kitchen without insect-proof mesh

Pizza Korner (Medak): uncovered vegetables, overused oil discarded, no pest control or medical records

La Pinoz Pizza (Kokapet/Narsingi): machinery cleaning not done properly, unsafe food discarded

The Commissioner of Food Safety said that food samples were collected and all outlets were ordered to fix these problems immediately.