Food safety will remain top priority of govt : Health Minister

Hyderabad: While emphasising that Telangana has been recognised as the top State in terms of food safety regulations, Health Minister Damodara Rajanarsimha said that hostels in private and government educational institutions, canteens in the hospitals will continue to remain under constant monitoring for food safety.

During a review meeting at the Aarogyasri Health Care Trust office the Minister instructed the officials to strengthen different government wings involved in enforcing the FSSAI Act, besides other medical departments including Telangana Medical Infrastructure Development Corporation, Institute of Preventive Medicine, Blood Banks amongst others.

