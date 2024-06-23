Live
- Telugu youth killed in firing by assailant in America
- Payyavula Keshav seeks Centre’s help to overcome financial crisis
- How justified is hill palace?
- Convert Rushikonda palace into hotel
- Our Vision Determines Our Actions
- Significance of names: Understanding wisdom and fusion
- Abuse, revenge replace humility, politeness in public life
- Focus will be laid on completing RuBs & RoBs, assures Pemmasani
- Good governance Implies task accomplishment and target fulfilment
- ‘Sandeham’ review: Entwined with thrills and twists
Just In
Food safety will remain top priority of govt : Health Minister
Highlights
While emphasising that Telangana has been recognised as the top State in terms of food safety regulations, Health Minister Damodara Rajanarsimha said that hostels in private and government educational institutions, canteens in the hospitals will continue to remain under constant monitoring for food safety.
Hyderabad: While emphasising that Telangana has been recognised as the top State in terms of food safety regulations, Health Minister Damodara Rajanarsimha said that hostels in private and government educational institutions, canteens in the hospitals will continue to remain under constant monitoring for food safety.
During a review meeting at the Aarogyasri Health Care Trust office the Minister instructed the officials to strengthen different government wings involved in enforcing the FSSAI Act, besides other medical departments including Telangana Medical Infrastructure Development Corporation, Institute of Preventive Medicine, Blood Banks amongst others.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS