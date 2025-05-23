For CM, funds no concern for turning Hyderabad into world city, says Bhatti

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu on Thursday said that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is ready to spend any amount of funds to make Hyderabad a world city.

In a meeting at the State Secretariat on Thursday, the ongoing development progress works in Charminar, Malakpet, Karwan, Yakutpura, Chandrayan Gutta, Bahadurpura and Nampally assembly constituencies under the Hyderabad Parliament were reviewed one by one. The Deputy CM said that the Old City should be developed well while preserving the heritage structures. He said that Rs 10,000 crore were allocated for the development of Hyderabad in the last budget, and such a large amount of funds were never allocated before in history.

The Minister explained that the people’s government will prepare a special action plan for the development of Hyderabad metropolis and move forward, as part of which, the revival of Musi Rejuvenation, expansion of Metro Rail, development of tourist areas and establishment of educational institutions are being done. “We are bringing Godavari river water with Rs 7,400 crore for needs of the people in the city,” said Bhatti Vikramarka.

Stating that it was the Congress governments that provided drinking water to the people of Hyderabad city through the waters of Krishna and Godavari, Bhatti Vikramarka alleged that the rulers in power for the last ten years had not brought a single MLD of additional water to Hyderabad. He said that 20 tmcft of Godavari water will be brought through Godavari Phase 2 and Phase 3 at a cost of Rs 7,400 crore to supply adequate drinking water to the people of Hyderabad city for the next five years.

The Minister said that proposals for the expansion of the Metro Rail from MGBS to Chandrayangutta by 7.5 km at a cost of Rs 2714 crore have been sent to the Central Government. Road expansion work for the construction of the Metro Rail was going on at a fast pace in the old city. Proposals for the expansion of the Metro Rail from JBS to Medchal, JBS to Shamirpet, and Shamshabad Airport to Future City at a cost of Rs 19,579 crore have been sent to the Central Government, he said.

On the recent fire accident near Gulzar Houz in Old City, the Minister said that although it was an accident, history would not forgive if precautionary measures were not taken to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future. He urged the public representatives and the people to cooperate with the reforms that the government would decide and implement.