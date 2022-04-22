For Modi, only Gujarat matters, nothing else: KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president KT Rama Rao has lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government for discrimination against Telangana.

"Of Gujarat, By Gujarat, For Gujarat & To Gujarat – New definition of Modemocracy," KTR tweeted on Friday reacting to the Prime Minister announcing an electric locomotive engine project for Gujarat.

"Despite promises made in Parliament, Warangal in Telangana is denied locomotive coach factory. Shame on you NPA Govt," added Rama Rao, who recently termed the NDA government as the "Non-Performing Asset (NPA)" government.

Earlier, Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar alleged that the Prime Minister did not shy away from "displaying step-motherly treatment" towards Telangana. He said Modi laid the foundation stone for upgrading the railway workshop at Dahod in Gujarat into a locomotive production factory on Wednesday even as Telangana continued to be denied railway projects.

Vinod Kumar said the Centre was not sanctioning any big projects for Telangana, but announcing special sops for States heading for polls. He pointed out that the AP Reorganisation Act says that Indian Railways shall examine the feasibility of establishing a rail coach factory in Telangana and improve rail connectivity, but this was ignored by the Central government.