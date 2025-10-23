Foreign PVL stars embrace Hyderabad challenge

Hyderabad: The Gachibowli Indoor Stadium buzzes with energy as the fourth season of the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) brings together international talent for thrilling action. For foreign players, the experience is as much cultural as competitive.

American Universal Jalen Penrose of Bengaluru Torpedoes describes the league as “exhilarating,” praising the team environment as a true “family” and crediting two-time Olympic medallist David Lee for guidance. He enjoys the unique PVL rules, like Super Point and Super Serve, which make every set unpredictable.

Norwegian Mathias Loftesnes of Mumbai Meteors relishes Indian food, growing up with it at home, and admires the athleticism of Indian players. Brazilian Vitor Yudi Yamamoto of Hyderabad Black Hawks finds the local cuisine flavorful but spicy, while his teammate Paulo Lamounier feels “almost like an Indian guy,” enjoying the crowd and culture. Luiz Felipe Perotto of Chennai Blitz, a returning champion, embraces the challenge of leading a young team and enjoys Indian delicacies like dosa and biryani.

From fiery spikes on court to fiery spices off it, these foreign stars are immersing themselves in Hyderabad’s vibrant volleyball scene, experiencing passionate fans, local culture, and a fast-paced, electrifying league that is putting India on the global volleyball map.