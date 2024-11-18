Former Brane employees pour out woes to minister

Hyderabad: Scores of former employees of Brane Enterprises poured out their woes during a public hearing in the city as they grieved unfair treatment. IT Minister D Sridhar Babu assured that in his capacity he would summon the company’s management to hold discussions and will help mediate a fair and just settlement for the employees.

At the public hearing organised by the All India Professionals Congress (AIPC) held in Exhibition grounds, over 100 former employees, representing 3,000 employees of Brane Enterprises, gathered to voice their grievances on ‘unfair treatment’. The distressed employees who were terminated reportedly without months of payment explained the sequence of events and also submitted a memorandum of demands to the Minister.

The Minister who heard the grievances said a team of government officials would be speaking to the management to understand the core issue while coordinating the affected employees towards finding a solution to this.

The IT Minister assured that the welfare of software employees is our concern and the issue will be taken into cognizance. The government will act as a facilitator, and a solution shall be derived.

The employees narrated the instances of how Brane Enterprises had made false promises and recruited them from premier institutes across India, did not pay salaries within four months of onboarding, and fired them arbitrarily. The hearing was to demand justice and compensation for these professionals from Brane Enterprises. “Being recruited through campus placement, I am undergoing a lot of mental distress owing to the present scenario. Because of this, I never landed anywhere, while I am still paying for EMIs for MBA. Those with families are still struggling to pay school fees,” lamented Pushpita, a fresher who was recruited by the company.

Rakshit Agnihotri, another victim, felt that they have studied in institutes like NIT, IIT, and IIMs, but they became victims of the system.

AIPC Chairman Praveen Chakravarty and PCC President B Mahesh Kumar Goud, apart from former Justice B Chandra Kumar, Director, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Contemporary Studies, Vijay Mahajan, listened patiently to the distressed professionals.