Former Minister Harish Rao’s father T Satyanarayana Rao passes away

Former Minister T Harish Rao’s father, T Satyanarayana Rao, passed away in the wee hours on Tuesday.

Former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao paid floral tributes to Satyanarayana, who was also his brother-in-law the husband of his seventh sister Lakshmi. The BRS chief recalled his association with Satyanarayana and expressed condolences to the family. On receiving information about the death, KCR talked to Harish Rao over phone earlier in the day.

The Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed condolences on the death of Satyanarayana. Among others, Telangana Jagruthi President Kavitha expressed her condolences to Harish Rao and his family members. Union Minister and BJP leader Bandi Sanjay said that Satyanarayana was a good person and he had good relations with him irrespective of the political affiliations. Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, G Vivek and others paid tributes.

The funeral of Satyanarayana was held at Film Nagar Mahaprasthanam. Before that the body was kept at the Kokapet residence for visitors to pay their respects.

Meanwhile, the BRS on Tuesday cancelled all its meetings and campaign programs after the death of T Satyanarayana, father of Harish Rao. Party’s working president K T Rama Rao and other leaders condoled the death of Harish’s father. Expressing condolences, the BRS working president K T Rama Rao announced that all the campaign programs in the Jubilee Hills will be cancelled and also meetings scheduled on Tuesday. He was with Harish Rao taking care of the arrangements of the last rites.