Former MLA Gummadi Narsaiah awarded honorary doctorate

Hyderabad: Veterantribal leader and former Illendu MLA Gummadi Narsaiah has been conferred with an honorary doctorate in recognition of his public service and integrity in political life.

The honorary doctorate was awarded by Global Human Peace University at a ceremony held at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in Chennai. The honour was presented by the university’s Joint Director Gouni Narsimha Goud and Managing Director Arifuddin. The university cited Narsaiah’s long-standing commitment to public service, highlighting his record as a people’s representative known for ethics, honesty and a corruption-free political career.

Narsaiah, often referred to as an “Adivasi darling” by his supporters, represented the Yellandu constituency and earned a reputation for his simple lifestyle and dedication to tribal welfare.

Following the announcement, his supporters and residents of Yellandu expressed happiness over the recognition, describing it as a proud moment for the constituency and for those who have long admired his principled public life.