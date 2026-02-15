  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Cities
  4. Hyderabad
News

Former MLA Gummadi Narsaiah awarded honorary doctorate

  • Created On:  15 Feb 2026 2:20 PM IST
Former MLA Gummadi Narsaiah awarded honorary doctorate
X

Hyderabad: Veterantribal leader and former Illendu MLA Gummadi Narsaiah has been conferred with an honorary doctorate in recognition of his public service and integrity in political life.

The honorary doctorate was awarded by Global Human Peace University at a ceremony held at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in Chennai. The honour was presented by the university’s Joint Director Gouni Narsimha Goud and Managing Director Arifuddin. The university cited Narsaiah’s long-standing commitment to public service, highlighting his record as a people’s representative known for ethics, honesty and a corruption-free political career.

Narsaiah, often referred to as an “Adivasi darling” by his supporters, represented the Yellandu constituency and earned a reputation for his simple lifestyle and dedication to tribal welfare.

Following the announcement, his supporters and residents of Yellandu expressed happiness over the recognition, describing it as a proud moment for the constituency and for those who have long admired his principled public life.

Tags

Gummadi NarsaiahYellandu ConstituencyGlobal Human Peace UniversityBharatiya Vidya Bhavan ChennaiTelangana Tribal Leader
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

On Mahashivratri, surrender all your problems to Shiva: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

On Mahashivratri, surrender all your problems to Shiva: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

National News

More
Share it
X