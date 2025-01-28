Four Arrested in Job Fraud Scam, Duping Aspirants of Rs 26.25 Lakhs

Hyderabad: A team from the Commissioner’s Task Force in Hyderabad has apprehended four individuals involved in a significant job fraud scheme that deceived 13 job aspirants out of ₹26.25 lakhs. The accused have been identified as Gaddapolla Pavan Kumar (34), Boga Revanth (39), Bapatu Rajiv Reddy (32), and Sakkinala Sudheer (39), who promised lucrative job opportunities in reputed software companies, issuing fake offer letters in the process.

The arrests were made based on credible intelligence gathered by the Task Force North Zone team in collaboration with the Marredpally Police. The operation resulted in the seizure of cash amounting to ₹5,67,000, along with three fake job offer letters and five mobile phones, all valued at approximately ₹6 lakhs.

According to the investigation, the accused operated a sophisticated racket where Pavan Kumar, posing as a facilitator, recruited Revanth as an HR manager to interact with the job seekers. Revanth allegedly received ₹10,000 for each candidate he lured into this fraudulent scheme.

Sakkinala Sudheer, with prior experience in a job consultancy, played a significant role by collecting resumes from job aspirants and forwarding them to Pavan Kumar for additional payment. Pavan Kumar created fake email accounts mimicking well-known companies and sent fraudulent job offer emails, while Rajiv Reddy assisted by crafting these deceptive communications.

The scheme unraveled when complaints from distressed job seekers caught the attention of law enforcement. The Task Force's successful operation culminated in the arrest of the four suspects, who face charges of cheating and conspiracy, among other allegations.

The authorities are urging any additional victims of this fraudulent scheme to come forward as investigations continue.

The operation was led by Inspector Sri K. Saidulu, along with a dedicated team from the North Zone Task Force and Marredpally Police, highlighting their commitment to combating job fraud in the region.