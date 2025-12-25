Four held as city police bust dark web drug syndicate

Hyderabad: In a major joint operation, the Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (HNEW) and Chikkadpally police have apprehended four individuals for their involvement in an organised narcotics network. The syndicate reportedly utilised courier services and local delivery agents to transport contraband across the city. Police seized 22 grams of OG (hydroponic ganja), 5 grams of MDMA, 5.57 grams of ecstasy pills, and six LSD blots, with a total estimated market value of Rs 3.12 lakh.

The arrested individuals include Ummidi Immanuel, 25, a local drug peddler, and two sub-peddlers from Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh: Chodavarapu Susmitha Devi alias Lilly, 21, a software employee, and Gorla Sai Kumar, 28. A consumer, Talabattula Taraka Laxmikanth Ayyappa, 24, a private employee residing in Chikkadpally, was also taken into custody.

According to HNEW DCP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath, the accused operated a sophisticated network sourcing drugs via Dark Web platforms using the Tor browser. To mask the financial trail, payments were made using cryptocurrency wallets, converting Indian Rupees into USDT.

“Drugs were transported via courier services, while local distribution was managed through trusted sub-peddlers. In the absence of the primary accused, his live-in partner handled sales and accounts, with a delivery agent acting as the transporter,” the DCP explained. The proceeds from these illegal sales were laundered through bank accounts to sustain a lavish lifestyle.

HNEW has urged citizens to remain vigilant and refrain from substance abuse. Parents are specifically advised to monitor their children’s peer groups and behavioural patterns. Information regarding illegal drug activities can be reported to the HNEW team on 8712661601.