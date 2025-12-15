Free medical camp organised in Old City

Hyderabad: A free medical camp was organised at the Community hall, Khalander Nagar, in Santosh Nagar on Sunday. As many as 200 people were consulted in the free camp, which aimed to provide medical diagnosis and assistance to individuals suffering from diabetes and hypertension.

Yakutpura MLA Jaffer Hussain Meraj inaugurated the free medical camp, which was organised by the Pure Health Care Polyclinic. During the camp, free medical examinations were conducted, and free medicines were distributed among patients. The patients received comprehensive medical examinations, including screenings for diabetes, blood pressure, and blood-related issues.

Dr Sohail mentioned that this medical camp was organised with the goal of promoting health awareness among the community. He expressed gratitude to the MLA for their support, as well as to others who provided the necessary medications and diagnosis.

Dr Akram Pasha, Assistant Professor at Osmania General Hospital, examined the patients and prescribed the necessary medications during the diagnosis. He emphasised the importance of maintaining good health and fitness and urged everyone to prioritise their well-being and raise awareness about the crucial role health plays in our lives.