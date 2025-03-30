Free Mega Medical Camp Organized by 'Kadambari Foundation-Manam Saitam '

Hyderabad: A free mega medical camp was organized under the aegis of 'Kadambari Foundation-Manam Saitam,' a voluntary organization, with the support of Shure's CSR initiative. The event took place at the LIG premises in Chitrapuri Colony, Hyderabad, in collaboration with Renova Hospital, Vidyanagar. Hundreds of people participated in this medical camp, spearheaded by Kadambari Kiran, the founder of 'Kadambari Foundation-Manam Saitam,' and availed themselves of various medical services. The camp offered free health check-ups, including eye and dental examinations, BP, heart, weight, BMI, cancer screenings, homeopathy consultations, and BMD tests.

Speaking on the occasion, Kadambari Kiran, the organizer of 'Kadambari Foundation-Manam Saitam,' said, "Health is the greatest wealth, and there is no treasure greater than good health. That’s why we organized this mega health camp on this festive day with the help of doctors from renowned hospitals. With the blessings of Congress MLC Addanki Dayakar, we launched this initiative. Over the past 10 years, our foundation has provided assistance to 50,000 helpless individuals. We also reach out to neglected and destitute people, and my life’s goal is to establish an orphanage and old-age home to serve them. 'Manam Saitam' will always be there to offer help whenever and wherever it’s needed." Kadambari Kiran assured continued support for those in need.

Actor Vinod Bala, speaking at the event, said, "Kadambari Kiran has been rendering numerous services through 'Manam Saitam' and Kadambari Foundation for many years. We feel fortunate to be part of his team and participate in such service activities. It’s truly gratifying to provide medical services to the workers of Chitrapuri Colony." Kasturi Srinivas added that they too would continuously participate in the noble endeavors of 'Manam Saitam.'

The program saw participation from LIG Welfare Association leaders, several actors, actresses, and film industry workers from various departments, all of whom praised the commendable services being carried out by 'Manam Saitam,' the voluntary organization.