Free power supply row: Revanth dubs BRS govt ‘30 pc commission sarkar’

Hyderabad: The TPCC president A Revanth Reddy has accused the BRS government of large-scale corruption in setting up thermal power generation plants in the State. He alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his company was taking 30 per cent commissions from the contractors. Revanth also announced he was ready for a debate on 24-hour-free power supply to the farming sector.

“I am ready to come to any Rythu Vedika, whether it is in Sircilla, Chintamadaka and Gajwel to participate in the debate on free power supply. The government has invited tenders for KTPS, Yadadri and Bhadradri thermal projects at the cost of Rs 45,730 crores. Around 30 percent of it was taken as commission by KCR. “This is 30 percent commission Sarkar and KCR looted Rs 15000 crores from the tenders finalisation “.

The TPCC leader said that the construction of thermal power plants brought to light KCR’s corruption, ignoring the Central government’s promise to provide electricity at a low price. He claimed that the thenCongress government had increased the power generation capacity beyond the requirement by encouraging the public and private sectors in the country. He reminded that the Congress party has provided electricity to 1.5 lakh villages in the country.

He also reacted strongly to KTR’s comments against AICC leader Rahul Gandhi. KTR’s comments that Rahul Gandhi does not know about agriculture except clubs and pubs were unwarranted. KTR knew nothing about agriculture except for “dudlu, buddha, bedlu” (money, liquor and beds)

The TPCC leader called on the Congress party workers to stop KTR wherever he visited and question him on his comments on Rahul. The party cadre was requested to hold a protest by locking the rythuvedikas until 24 hours electricity is provided.