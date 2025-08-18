Freedom means the right to fall and rise without fear, says Kamal Haasan

Hyderabad: VellorInstitute of Technology (VIT), Chennai presented the alumni excellence awards to its alumni during the Crystal Connexions Alumni Meet conducted on August 15.

Cinema icon and Member of Parliament Dr. Kamal Haasan took part as chief guest in the function, VIT Founder-Chancellor Dr. G. Viswanathan presided over the function and VIT Vice-President Dr. G.V. Selvam welcomed the gathering. Dr. Kamal Haasan in his address said that youngsters should face failures with courage in life and proceed towards success. “We rarely speak of a freedom— the freedom to fail, without which no innovation is possible, because the country that fears failure will never discover its true potential. In India, failure, too, is often treated like a life sentence, and that fear kills more dreams than poverty will ever,” he said.

“The more you fail, the more educated you become. If freedom means anything, it means the right to fall and rise without fear,” he added.

Citing the examples of the startup ecosystem, Dr. Kamal Haasan said that for every 100 ideas, 90 fail in the first five years. “In Silicon Valley, that is seen as experience gained. In India, it is viewed with shame,” he said.

VIT Founder and Chancellor Dr. G. Viswanathan in his presidential address said that he strongly believes that only education, particularly higher education, can make India a developed country. “All of us want India to become a developed country, it is possible only with the help of higher education and of course an opportunity to work,” he added.

VIT Vice-President Dr. G.V. Selvam in his speech said that students become entrepreneurs and provide jobs to others rather than searching for jobs.

“For those who go abroad for their livelihood, I would say—Go there, learn there, earn there and return and serve your mother country (India). Learn, earn and return. Don’t be a job seeker, be a job creator. You should give jobs to others,” he said.