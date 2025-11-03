From park walks to political talks: Kishan courts Jubilee Hills voters

Hyderabad: Aspart of the ongoing Jubilee Hills by-election campaign, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy made an early morning visit to Krishnakanth Park in Yusufguda on Sunday, where he interacted warmly with local walkers and residents. The minister joined the morning walkers, engaging in casual conversation and listening to their concerns about civic issues and governance.

The atmosphere was lively and informal, with people of all agesfrom senior citizens to young professionals and womenexpressing enthusiasm to meet the minister. Many took selfies and group photos with him, turning the park into a hub of political camaraderie and community spirit. During his interaction, Kishan Reddy urged the public to unite in support of BJP candidate Lankala Deepak Reddy, emphasising the need for change in the constituency. He criticised the Congress led state government, accusing it of fostering corruption, poor governance, and policies that alienate the common citizen. “People are tired of the absurd decisions and misrule,” he said, adding that the electorate is now seeing through the political motives of the Congress, BRS, and MIM parties.

He asserted that these parties prioritise their own interests over public welfare and development. In contrast, he highlighted the achievements of the Modi led central government, citing transparent governance, welfare schemes, and infrastructure initiatives as examples of the BJP’s commitment to progress.

Reddy also accused the BRS of betraying public trust over the past nine and a half years, and claimed that even the promises made by Congress in the last two years remain unfulfilled. He concluded by stating that only the BJP has the vision and capability to address the real issues facing Jubilee Hills residents.