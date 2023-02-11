From value-based care to AI in health: ISB Healthcare 4.0 discusses future trends

Hyderabad: Speaking at the inaugural healthcare conference of Max Institute of Healthcare Management at the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad Campus on Friday, Dr R S Sharma, former CEO, of the National Health Authority in his inaugural keynote address, said, "India has leapfrogged in creating a frugal, inter-operable, and open digital health infrastructure while creating a strong patient-centric consent system linked to it."

Being a firm believer in the power of technology, Dr Sharma highlighted the works carried out by the central government to improve healthcare in the country such as the establishment of the health and wellness centres, the PM-JAY health insurance scheme for the underserved, and the National Digital Health Mission – all underpinned by technology, and making healthcare more affordable and accessible. Prof. Madan Pillutla, Dean, ISB in the opening remarks highlighted ISB's ethos of being a research-led business school which has established a name for itself.

He said, "ISB Max Institute of Healthcare Management has established itself as a leading institution and reflects a strong academia-industry collaboration.