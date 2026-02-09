FSL fire: BJP wants release of footage of fire accident

Hyderabad: Echoingparty’s demand of independent and impartial investigation into FSL fire accident, State BJP chief official spokesperson and Media-in charge N V Subhash demanded Congress government to release the footage of the seizure room from the moment the fire started.

Addressing a press conference at state office here on Sunday, Subhash said every corner of a high-security forensic lab was covered by cameras and a detailed list of the evidence destroyed in the fire must be made public. He termed FSL fire accident as a “deep conspiracy” stating that it cannot be dismissed as a mere accident and this was the first such accident in 52 years after establishment of FSL.

Subhash said critical physical and digital evidences were stored in seizure room where the fire broke out. “We suspect that hard disks, pen drives, DNA reports, voice samples, and digital evidence related to high-profile cases—including the Phone Tapping Case and records of a former Chief Minister’s voice tests—have been turned to ashes just as court hearings were approaching,” he said.

“It appears Revanth Reddy is paying his “Guru Dakshina” to KCR’s family. Just as BRS once protected Revanth in the “Vote for Note” case, the Congress is now allegedly destroying evidence to shield the KCR family in corruption and tapping cases”, he blamed and demanded Central investigative agencies must step into uncover the truth.

Taking a dig on the Chief Minister, Subhash said despite returning from higher studies from the US, the former’s mindset remains unchanged and talking as a street leader. :The CM is busy touring abroad for “Leadership Courses” in New York, Davos, and Harvard, completely neglecting state administration,” he alleged.