Fuel Crisis Brews in Hyderabad as Credit Dispute Sparks Panic Buying, 40% Pumps Hit

The road in Hyderabad descended into chaos on Wednesday night. The residents rushed to the petrol pumps due to the panic buying. It is all about the fear the fuel supply disruption in India due to the rising West Asia crisis.

Snaking lines of cars and two-wheelers are widened across city streets. All came even as the government and fuel dealers constantly assured the public that fuel supplies stayed unaffected.

Sharing the footage from a petrol pump, a user questioned the rush: “People lining up at a petrol pump in India amidst global fuel crisis due to the West Asia war. Is it because of a lack of fuel stocks, or people are panic hoarding?”

A similar kind of panic buying has been observed at some petrol pumps in Hyderabad, too. There have been reports of long queues of vehicles, particularly autos and two-wheelers, outside numerous petrol stations, resulting in a Telangana petrol shortage.

An official of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited shared on X account, “Dear Customers. There is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG across the country. Fuel supplies stay stable in Hyderabad. The petrol pumps have adequate stocks of petrol are available. Customers are advised not to be follow up the rumours or resort to panic buying. Please continue with normal consumption patterns. HPCL remains committed to ensuring an uninterrupted and seamless fuel supply across its network”.

The official of Bharat Petroleum also shared on the X profile, “Important Notice. Rumours of a petrol-diesel shortage are completely false. Fuel is adequately offered all over the country, and supplies are normal. BPCL is ensuring a continuous supply at all areas. Please do not panic and avoid unnecessary purchases.”