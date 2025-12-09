Future takes a step: Humanoid robots steal the show at Global Summit

Bharat Future City: The two humanoid robots, X Man and Jeevan, were the centre of attraction at the Global Summit, with delegates eager to take pictures and clearly in awe of the movements made by the machines.

While the visiting delegates were welcomed by the human crew, the robot placed in front of the entry to the main hall stole the limelight. The robot was seen walking towards the delegates, who were enthralled with the approach and started clicking photographs. Some of the delegates were even seen keeping their arm over the robot’s shoulder as they interacted with the futuristic spectacle.

Alongside the entry point, another robot, Jeevan, was positioned in the expo area. This robot was seen walking through the exhibition area, drawing considerable attention. A technician walked beside the robots, controlling their movements with a specialised remote. The robots, manufactured in China, were specially flown in from Mumbai for the summit—and they certainly delivered on their promise of futuristic spectacle. Before entering the venue, police personnel had stopped and checked the robots as part of the security protocols.

“It’s like watching the future walk among us,” quipped one woman delegate, capturing the sentiment of the crowd.