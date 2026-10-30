Gachibowli to get Leather Common Facility Centre

Hyderabad: The Telangana government was planning to establish a Common Facility Centre (CFC) in Gachibowli to strengthen the state’s leather industry and promote entrepreneurship among Scheduled Caste (SC) youth, IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said on Saturday. The proposed centre will be developed on 3.5 acres under the hub-and-spoke model. It will provide artisans with support in design, product development and branding to help improve the value and marketability of their products.

At a review meeting with senior officials of the Telangana Leather Industries Promotion Corporation (TGLIPC) here , Sridhar Babu said the government was taking steps to establish eco-friendly tanneries conforming to international standards at Rukmapur in Choppadandi mandal of Karimnagar district. The proposed facilities are expected to generate employment for around 1,000 people.

The minister also said steps were being taken to establish flatted factory complexes under the Micro and Small Enterprises Cluster Development Programme (MSE-CDP), following the plug-and-play model, at Jammikunta in Huzurabad constituency and Armoor.