Game on! State govt to unveil new sports policy tomorrow

Hyderabad: Sports Minister Vakiti Srihari on Thursday said that there was a bright future for Telangana sports as Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy government would be coming up with a new sports policy on Saturday.

The Minister said that a comprehensive Telangana Sports Policy 2025 has been developed. The Sports Minister inaugured the Sports Conclave poster along with Telangana Sports Authority Chairman Shiv Sena Reddy at Atmakur Center in Wanaparthy constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the long-neglected sports sector was now being revived rapidly under the leadership of CM Revanth Reddy, and sincere efforts were being made toward the development of sports in the state. He expressed happiness that the very first cabinet meeting after he assumed responsibility as Sports Minister approved the sports sector, which brought him great joy as a sportsperson.

The Minister said the new sports policy was aimed at long-term sports development and that this Sports Conclave was being organized on a large scale with the participation of various sports experts and representatives of different sports federations from across the country to ensure the effective and strong implementation of the policy. He expressed confidence that Sports Policy 2025 will usher in a new era for Telangana sports and provide a bright future for athletes, elevating the state’s standing on both national and international levels. He said the policy would play a major role in identifying and encouraging rural talent, discovering ‘gems in the soil’, and shaping them into world champions.

Sports Authority Chairman Shiv Sena Reddy said that the responsibilities of the Telangana Sports Authority would expand significantly under the new sports policy. He noted that this policy would help facilitate broader sports programs through coordination with various departments, encourage athletes, and enable the Telangana Sports Authority to offer multi-faceted support to the sporting community. He also mentioned that, over the last year, Telangana Sports Authority had conducted many national and international level programs, and in the coming days, this work would continue with even greater enthusiasm.